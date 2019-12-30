Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 9

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, December 30, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 9 was released with the Gonzaga Bulldogs holding on to the No. 1 spot.

There were some shake-ups at the top, however, after the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered an upset loss to West Virginia on Sunday, December 29, which dropped the Buckeyes from No. 2 to No. 5 in the latest rankings.

Rounding out the top five was the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils, No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, and No. 4 Oregon Ducks.

This week, we will get some marquee matchups including Kansas vs. West Virginia, Louisville vs. Florida State, and Michigan vs. Michigan State as conference play kicks into full swing.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 9 can be seen below.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Duke
  3. Kansas
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Baylor
  7. Louisville
  8. Auburn
  9. Memphis
  10. Villanova
  11. Butler
  12. Michigan
  13. San Diego State
  14. Michigan State
  15. Maryland
  16. West Virginia
  17. Kentucky
  18. Florida State
  19. Virginia
  20. Dayton
  21. Penn State
  22. Texas Tech
  23. Iowa
  24. Wichita State
  25. Arizona

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary’s 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John’s 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.

