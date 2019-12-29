Barack Obama is continuing his annual tradition of releasing his “favorites list” for books, movies, and songs to recap the year. As 2019 comes to a close, the former President took to social media to share his favorites from the past 12 months.

To start things off, Obama released his list of favorite books of 2019.

“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too,” Obama wrote. “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences.

“They’re the fabric that helps make up a life—the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit.”

A full look at Obama’s favorite books of 2019 can be seen below.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2019

“The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff

“The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple

“Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep

“Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo

“The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer

“How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell

“Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli

“Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

“The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson

“The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom

“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe

“Solitary” by Albert Woodfox

“The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner

“Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino

“Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi

“We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter

For Sports Fans “A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” by Jim Rooney

“The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala