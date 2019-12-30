Barack Obama is continuing his annual tradition of releasing his “favorites list” for books, movies, and songs to recap the year. As 2019 comes to a close, the former President took to social media to share his favorites from the past 12 months. After starting with his favorite books of the year, Obama has moved on to the world of entertainment.

On Monday, December 30, Obama released the full list of his favorite songs of 2019.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

Obama previously explained why he releases his “favorites” list each and every year.

“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” he noted.

“They’re the fabric that helps make up a life—the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit.”

What are the songs that Barack Obama included on his playlists throughout 2019?

A full look at Obama’s favorite songs of the year can be seen below.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs of 2019

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX9uhxIrnqGy3

Summer Walker – “Playing Games”

Big Thief – “Big Thief”

Kaytranada feat. SIR – “Go DJ”

Lizzo – “Juice”

The Highwomen – “Redesigning Women”

Burna Boy – “Anybody”

Maggie Rogers – “Burning”

Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA – “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)”

Adia Victoria – “Different Kind of Love”

Mavis Staples – “Change”

Koffee – “Toast”

The National – “Oblivions”

Solange – “Binz”

Sharon Van Etten – “Seventeen”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Angelica Garcia – “Jicama”

The Black Keys – “Go”

Angelique Kidjo – “La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix)”

Alicia Keys feat. Miguel – “Show Me Love”

Goldlink feat. Ari Pensmith – “Joke Ting”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Prateek Kuhad – “cold/mess”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Bruce Springsteen – “Hello Sunshine”

Frank Ocean – “In My Room”

Rema – “Iron Man”

Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

Lesthegenius feat. Sonny Miles & Jaxson Free – “Raleighwood Hills”

Mustard feat. Migos – “Pure Water”

Dominic Fike – “3 Nights”

Joe Henry – “The Fact of Love”

Rosalia – “Con Altura”

Snoh Aalegra – “I Want You Around”

Wale feat. Jeremih – “On Chill”

Beyonce – “Mood 4 Eva”