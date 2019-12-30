Barack Obama is continuing his annual tradition of releasing his “favorites list” for books, movies, and songs to recap the year. As 2019 comes to a close, the former President took to social media to share his favorites from the past 12 months. After starting with his favorite books of the year, Obama has moved on to the world of entertainment.

This weekend, Obama dropped his list of the best movies and TV shows from the past year and it included a wide variety of hits.

“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” Obama wrote on Instagram.

“Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works.”

Obama previously explained why he releases his “favorites” list each and every year.

“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” he noted.

“They’re the fabric that helps make up a life—the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit.”

What are the films and TV shows that captured Obama’s attention in 2019?

A full look at the movies and TV shows endorsed by President Obama can be seen below.

Barack Obama’s Favorites Movies & TV Shows of 2019

Movies

American Factory

Amazing Grace

Apollo 11

Ash Is the Purest White

Atlantics

Birds of Passage

Booksmart

Diane

The Farewell

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Just Mercy

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Souvenir

Transit

TV Shows

Fleabag: Season Two

Unbelievable

Watchmen