Conor McGregor was in the giving mood this holiday season. The mixed martial arts star helped out in his hometown of Dublin along with his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin by donating 25,000 Euros in toy vouchers to Inner City Helping Homeless in Dublin, Ireland.

25,000 Euros is the equivalent of approximately $27,700 in the United States.

Inner City Helping Homeless thanked the former two-division UFC champion or his kind gesture on social media.

“Thank you so much to [Conor McGregor] and [Dee Devlin] who kindly donated €25,000 of Smyths Toys vouchers to us to distribute to families at our Santa’s Grotto at the #FillanXmasTruck event and to families we supported in the run-up to Christmas,” Inner City Helping Homeless wrote on Instagram.

“We appreciate the kind donation of the vouchers and sponsoring the Santas Grotto allowing us to help make children’s Christmas more special. Happy Christmas everyone.”

As for what Conor McGregor did for his own family, well, you know he had to go big.

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

In his next fight, McGregor will face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at the UFC 246 pay-per-view on Saturday, January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to BetMGM.com, McGregor has opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.