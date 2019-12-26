Pittsburgh vs Eastern Michigan Live Stream: Watch Quick Lane Bowl Online

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Eastern Michigan Eagles square off on Thursday, December 26 for the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan as college football bowl season rolls on.

Pitt enters the game as slight three-point favorites.

Despite the Panthers having the edge entering the game in the eyes of the oddsmakers, Eastern Michigan could have a slight home advantage with the Ypsilanti campus just 36 miles away from the game site in Detroit.

“We look forward to our fans, students and the southeastern Michigan community being able to make the short trip to help us create a tremendous home field environment,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said, via ESPN.com. “We know we will face a great opponent that will present a tough challenge, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

How can you tune in to Thursday night’s game?

All of the information you need to tune in to the Pittsburgh vs Eastern Michigan can be seen below.

Pittsburgh vs Eastern Michigan Viewing Information

Date: Thursday, December 26

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ABC/WatchESPN

Betting Odds: Pittsburgh -13 | O/U: 49

How To Live Stream Pittsburgh vs Eastern Michigan Online

Your best bet for watching the game via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Pittsburgh vs Eastern Michigan On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.