If you are going to get messy and talk trash to someone in the gym, make sure it isn’t a UFC fighter. If you do happen to run your mouth at a professional mixed martial artist, you better be sure that it isn’t UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis because he doesn’t have time for the nonsense.

In a video that recently surfaced online, Lewis can be seen laying a beatdown in the ring at his gym before sending his opponent through the ropes.

“When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter,” Lewis posted when sharing the video.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Lewis went head-to-head with a boxer in his gym who was talking trash. Lewis told Helwani that “a boxer at his gym was talking ‘a lot’ of smack about boxers vs MMA fighters.” That’s when he stepped in to silence the trash-talking boxer and it wasn’t even close.

According to Lewis, the little scrap lasted under a minute before his opponent could take no more damage.

Lewis trains at 4oz Fight Club in Houston, Texas.

Lewis is known as one of the hardest hitters in mixed martial arts and is currently ranked No. 5 in the official UFC heavyweight rankings. The knockout artist last fought at UFC 244, scoring a split-decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. Lewis is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, February 8, 2020, against Ilir Latifi at UFC 247.

UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will feature a light heavyweight championship fight between current titleholder Jon Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of the night. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her belt on the line against Katlyn Chookagian. The main card — which will feature Lewis vs. Latifi — will air exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.