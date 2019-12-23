NFL Draft Order 2020: Cincinnati Bengals Secure No. 1 Pick

There is just one week remaining in the 2019-20 NFL regular, but we already know which team is looking ahead to the 2020 NFL Draft. Following a Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals secured the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Based on the early speculation in draft season, that could mean LSU Tigers star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow could be heading to Ohio to begin his NFL career.

During Week 16, the New York Giants and Washington Redskins — two teams in the top five of the draft order — battled it out to overtime with the Redskins coming away as the losers which moved them to the No. 2 spot in the draft order.

The Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins round out the top five.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest draft order ahead of the Week 16 Monday Night Football finale between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings?

A full look at the 2020 NFL Draft order if the season were to end today can be seen below.

2020 NFL Draft Order

Cincinnati Bengals 1-14 Washington Redskins 3-12 Detroit Lions 3-11-1 New York Giants 4-11 Miami Dolphins 4-11 Jacksonville Jaguars 5-10 Los Angeles Chargers 5-10 Carolina Panthers 5-10 Arizona Cardinals 5-9-1 New York Jets 6-9 Denver Broncos 6-9 Cleveland Browns 6-9 Atlanta Falcons 6-9 Oakland Raiders 7-8 Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears) 7-8 Dallas Cowboys 7-8 Indianapolis Colts 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-8 Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers) 8-7 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) 8-7 Tennessee Titans* 8-7 Buffalo Bills* 10-5 Minnesota Vikings* 10-4 Seattle Seahawks* 11-4 Philadelphia Eagles* 8-7 Miami Dolphins (from HOU)* 10-5 Kansas City Chiefs* 11-4 Green Bay Packers* 11-3 New England Patriots* 12-3 New Orleans Saints* 12-3 San Francisco 49ers* 12-3 Baltimore Ravens* 13-2

*picks will be determined by playoffs