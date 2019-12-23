Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 8

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, December 23, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 8 was released with a new team sitting in the No. 1 spot once again.

After the previously top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks’ loss to Villanova over the weekend, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have taken over the top ranking. Kansas, meanwhile, fell to No. 5.

Filling out the top five was the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Louisville Cardinals, and No. 4 Duke Blue Devils.

The marquee matchups this week will be a top 20 clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals and a top 25 meeting between the Ohio State Buckeyes and West Virginia Mountaineers over the weekend.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 8 can be seen below.

Gonzaga Ohio State Louisville Duke Kansas Oregon Baylor Auburn Memphis Villanova Michigan Butler Maryland Michigan State San Diego State Virginia FSU Dayton Kentucky Penn State Washington West Virginia Texas Tech Arizona Iowa

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, Saint Mary’s 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.