20 Best Movies on HBO NOW to Binge Over the Holiday

|

The holiday season is here. People are home for Christmas and looking forward to the New Year’s celebration. Unfortunately, as we all get older, we can’t throw back drinks the way we once used to and that could lead to some devastating hangovers as we ring in 2020.

Of course, you can always spend New Year’s Day on the couch as you recover and binge on some of the available films. That’s where the fine folks at HBO Now step in.

HBO Now has released a list of films that you can enjoy.

And with HBO Now serving as the exclusive first stop for some of the top 2019 theatrical releases after they leave theaters throughout the year, there are plenty of great titles to choose from.

“Theatricals accounted for 60% of subscriber viewership across all HBO platforms this year with blockbusters Ocean’s 8, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Crazy Rich Asians and The Meg each reaching over 30M total viewers while on HBO,” according to the press release.

So what can you tune in to while you are nursing your holiday hangover?

The 20 best movies to watch on HBO Now can be seen below.

  1. Us, 2019
  2. Pokémon Detective Pikachu, 2019*
  3. Shazam!, 2019
  4. Aquaman, 2019
  5. Glass, 2019
  6. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019
  7. A Star Is Born, 2018
  8. Bridesmaids, 2011
  9. Black Swan, 2010
  10. The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
  11. Despicable Me, 2010
  12. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, 2007
  13. The Favourite, 2018
  14. First Man, 2018
  15. Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001
  16. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003
  17. The Hurt Locker, 2009
  18. Love Actually, 2003
  19. My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002
  20. Paddington 2, 2018

 *Pokémon Detective Pikachu is available starting December 28, 2019.

For a full look at the new releases that will be coming to HBO Now in January 2020, you can check out the link below.

HBO Now New Releases, January 2020: What’s Coming & Going

