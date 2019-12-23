The holiday season is here. People are home for Christmas and looking forward to the New Year’s celebration. Unfortunately, as we all get older, we can’t throw back drinks the way we once used to and that could lead to some devastating hangovers as we ring in 2020.

Of course, you can always spend New Year’s Day on the couch as you recover and binge on some of the available films. That’s where the fine folks at HBO Now step in.

HBO Now has released a list of films that you can enjoy.

And with HBO Now serving as the exclusive first stop for some of the top 2019 theatrical releases after they leave theaters throughout the year, there are plenty of great titles to choose from.

“Theatricals accounted for 60% of subscriber viewership across all HBO platforms this year with blockbusters Ocean’s 8, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Crazy Rich Asians and The Meg each reaching over 30M total viewers while on HBO,” according to the press release.

So what can you tune in to while you are nursing your holiday hangover?

The 20 best movies to watch on HBO Now can be seen below.

20 Best Movies on HBO NOW to Binge Over the Holiday

Us, 2019 Pokémon Detective Pikachu, 2019* Shazam!, 2019 Aquaman, 2019 Glass, 2019 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 A Star Is Born, 2018 Bridesmaids, 2011 Black Swan, 2010 The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 Despicable Me, 2010 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, 2007 The Favourite, 2018 First Man, 2018 Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 The Hurt Locker, 2009 Love Actually, 2003 My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 Paddington 2, 2018

*Pokémon Detective Pikachu is available starting December 28, 2019.



