Eddie Murphy Blasted By Bill Cosby’s Publicist After SNL Return

Eddie Murphy made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Murphy brought back some classic and iconic characters to the late-night comedy show and was widely met with high praise and strong reviews. However, at least one person was not happy with Murphy’s opening monologue.

“If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” he joked. Murphy then busted out his Cosby impression and said, “Who is America’s Dad now?”

Enter Bill Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt; talk about a tough gig.

Wyatt responded to the mild joke about Cosby by calling Murphy a “Hollywood slave” in a scathing rant.

“It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave,” the statement read.

“Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions, and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming clickbait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

Cosby is currently serving up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault after being found guiltyof drugging and sexually assaulting women for years.

The fact that Cosby and his team are now trying to take the moral high ground is, well, that sure is something.