HBO Now New Releases, January 2020: What’s Coming & Going

HBO is kicking January 2020 off right the only way they know how in order to celebrate the start of a brand new year… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the HBO originals, there is great news with a number of new series’ and a new flurry of films coming to the streaming service.

For those who do not have a subscription to HBO, HBO Now saves the day with a loaded library of content.

What new material will be coming your way just in time for the holiday season?

Check out everything coming and going from HBO Now in January 2020.

Everything Coming To HBO Now In January 2020

Theatrical Premieres

American Animals, 2018 (1/1)

Breakthrough, 2019 (1/2)

The Aftermath, 2019 (1/4)

Tolkien, 2019 (1/5)

The Little Stranger, 2018 (1/7)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (1/11)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 (1/18)

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (1/25)

Series Premiere

Mamon, Series Premiere (1/6)

The New Pope, Series Premiere (1/13)

The Outsider, Series Premiere (1/12)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (1/18)

Avenue 5, Series Premiere (1/19)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (1/19)

Estrenos

Casi famoso (AKA Almost Famous), 2019 (1/1)

Vaca, 2018 (1/1)

Niña errante (AKA Wandering Girl), 2018 (1/3)

Tejano, 2018 (1/17)

Starting January 1

Another Stakeout, 1993

Arthur, 1981

Arthur 2: On the Rocks, 1988

Cat People, 1982

College, 2008

Fast Five (Extended Version), 2011

Filly Brown, 2013

Galaxy of Terror, 1981

Head Office, 1986

The Hitcher, 1986

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011

Les Miserables, 2012

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012

Mr. Holland’s Opus, 1996=

Odd Jobs, 1986

The Odd Couple II, 1998

Rock the Kasbah, 1991

The Russia House, 1990

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Seventh Son, 3015

The Shooting, 1967

Shutter Island, 2010

Spanglish, 2004

Stakeout, 1987

Sweet Dreams, 1985

Switch, 1991

Teeth, 2008

The Thing About My Folks, 2005

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, 1974

Ending January 17

Getaway, 2013

Ending January 22

Elektra (Director’s Cut), 2005

Ending January 31

Amelie, 2001

Arachnophobia, 1990

Big Business, 1988

Bringing Down the House, 2003

Calendar Girls, 2003

Conan the Barbarian, 1982

Conan the Destroyer, 1984

Conviction, 2010

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

The Dilemma, 2011

Dreamer: Inspired By a True Story, 2005

Ever After: A Cinderella Story, 1998

Going the Distance, 2010

The Hate U Give, 2018

Honey, 2003

In Her Shoes, 2005

The Jackal, 1997

Just Like Heaven, 2005

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Life As We Know It, 2010

Me, Myself & Irene, 2000

The Old Man & The Gun, 2018

Out Cold, 2002

Paddington 2, 2018

Red Sparrow, 2018

Rescue Dawn, 2007

Robin Hood, 2018

Search Party, 2016

Signs, 2002

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, 2004

Stay Alive, 2006

Thoroughbreds, 2018

Wild Hogs, 2007