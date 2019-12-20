UFC on ESPN+ 23 Weigh-in Results: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns on Saturday, December 21 with some fights bright and early at UFC on ESPN+ 23. The event takes place at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea with the main card kicking off in the wee hours of the morning at 5:00 p.m. ET.

In the main event of the night, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will square off against fan-favorite “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

In the co-main event, Volkan Oezdemir takes on Aleksandar Rakic.

Other bouts on the six-fight main card include Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain, Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez, Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park, and the main card opener between Kyung Ho Kang and Liu Pingyuan.

Ahead of this weekend’s bouts, all of the fighters on the card had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins at the UFC host hotel for the weekend. Luckily for those who will be in attendance on Saturday, all of the fighters successfully hit their marks in under 30 minutes.

A full look at the official weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+23 weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 a.m. ET)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Dooho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)

Marc-Andre Barriault (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 2 a.m. ET)

Tanner Boser (246) vs. Ciryl Gane (249)

Suman Mokhtarian (145) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146)

Dong Hyun Ma (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Veronica Macedo (116)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Ryan Benoit (136)

UFC on ESPN+ 23: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 23: The Korean Zombie vs. Edgar

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2019

Location: Busan, South Korea

Venue: Sajik Arena

Main Card Card Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+