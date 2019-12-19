WATCH: The Korean Zombie’s Top 5 Best Finishes (VIDEO)

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. After taking a brief hiatus from the sport to fill his mandatory military obligations in his home country of South Korea, Jung showed that he had not lost a step inside of the cage.

In his return bout, The Korean Zombie scored a first-round knockout of Dennis Bermudez. He later suffered a knockout loss to Yair Rodriguez in the final second of his headlining bout at UFC Fight Night in Denver, Colorado, before bouncing back with a TKO win over Renato Moicano in June 2019.

The Korean Zombie has earned performance bonuses in six of his last seven fights.

Ahead of his upcoming fight against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC on ESPN+ 23, the UFC released a highlight video featuring the top-five finishes of his career under the ZUFFA banner with the WEC and UFC.

Here are the top five finishes of The Korean Zombie’s ZUFFA career.

The Korean Zombie’s Top 5 Finishes

“The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, got his nickname for always moving forward and putting on entertaining fights. Watch some of his top knockouts and submissions from his career thus far.

UFC on ESPN+ 23: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 23: The Korean Zombie vs. Edgar

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2019

Location: Busan, South Korea

Venue: Sajik Arena

Main Card Card Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 23 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 a.m. ET)

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 2:00 a.m. ET)

Tanner Boser vs. Ciryl Gane

Suman Mokhtarian vs. Seungwoo Choi

Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell

Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos

Heili Alateng vs. Ryan Benoit