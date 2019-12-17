Jon Jones: Heavyweight Move is ‘Strong Possibility’ After UFC 247

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is going to defend his title in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones will be looking to continue his dominant reign in the 205-pound division, but he is also looking forward to what could come next.

In a recent interview, Jones revealed that a long-rumored move to heavyweight is a “strong possibility” if he comes away with the win over Reyes.

It would be a deserving move and break from light heavyweight after virtually clearing out the division by knocking off all of the top contenders 205-pounds has to offer.

“I think it’s a very strong possibility — absolutely,” Jones said, via ESPN. “Absolutely. There’s always gonna be someone next [at light heavyweight]. I feel as if I’ve cleared the division and I’m waiting around and I’m taking on new challenges.

“I’m not sitting on the title; I’m not hiding from anybody. I chose Dominick because he appears to be the best out of all of my contenders. And I’m just ready to take over the world, man. Really.”

If Jones does eventually make the move to heavyweight, who would you like to see the champion face? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions and be sure to check out additional information on the upcoming pay-per-view.

UFC 247 Fight Card

205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

125 lbs.: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy

265 lbs.: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

145 lbs.: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

205 lbs.: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann

*Fight card, bout order and the amount of matches subject to change.

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2019

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+