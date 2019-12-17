David Stern Health Update: Ex-NBA Commissioner in ‘Serious Condition’

Former NBA commissioner David Stern was hospitalized nearly a week ago due to a medical emergency. The 77-year-old NBA Commissioner Emeritus suffered a brain hemorrhage that required emergency surgery.

While the surgery has already taken place, Stern remains in “serious condition”, according to a statement from the league.

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage (Thursday) for which he underwent emergency surgery,” the NBA said in a statement last week. “Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”

They have since added: “NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciates the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family.”

NBA statement on David Stern pic.twitter.com/6tOjCQExOa — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 17, 2019

Stern served as commissioner of the NBA from 1984 to 2014 before handing over the reins to Adam Silver.

Our thoughts are with the Stern family and friends and we wish for a full and speedy recovery for the former NBA commish.

