UFC 246 Videos: First Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone Promo Released

UFC 246 will kickoff the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 2020 pay-per-view schedule with a bang on Saturday, January 18. The event marks the highly-anticipated return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor, who is set to take on the always exciting fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The bout will take place in the welterweight division.

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

Ahead of the event, the UFC released its first promo for the McGregor-Cerrone pay-per-view titled “The Showdown.”

You can check out the first promo for UFC 246 below.

UFC 246 Promo & Fight Card

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo

*Fight card is subject to change.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

