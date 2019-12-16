Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 7

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, December 16, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 7 was released with a new team sitting in the No. 1 spot.

The new No. 1 team is none other than the Kansas Jayhawks, who become the fifth team this year to reach the top ranking in the country.

Following Kansas is the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, Duke Blue Devils, and Ohio State Buckeyes to round out the top five. The North Carolina Tar Heels, meanwhile, have tumbled out of the Top 25. UNC has suffered three straight losses to start December — and lost four of their last five — and face a tough test on Wednesday, December 18 against Gonzaga.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 7 can be seen below.

Kansas Gonzaga Louisville Duke Ohio State Kentucky Maryland Oregon Virginia Baylor Memphis Auburn Dayton Michigan Michigan State Arizona Butler Villanova FSU San Diego State Tennessee Washington Penn State Texas Tech West Virginia

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, Virginia Commonwealth 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary’s 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.