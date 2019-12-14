UFC 245 Live Stream: How to Watch Usman vs Covington Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view for the final time in 2019 with UFC 245. The event — which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — features three championship bouts.

In the co-main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his belt against former interim titleholder Colby Covington. The co-main event, meanwhile, features featherweight champion Max Holloway going up against top contender Alexander Volkanovski.

The featured bout at UFC 245 is between two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Germaine de Randamie.

Other bouts on the main card include Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan and Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo.

How can you tune in to the action?

All of the information you need to watch UFC 245 can be seen below.

UFC 245: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

How To Watch UFC 245 Online

The UFC 245 main card will begin this Saturday, December 14, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

To order UFC 245, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service, you can order the pay-per-view for $59.99. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

For those interested in saving money, you can save 30% when you upgrade and bundle. With the bundle package, you get the pay-per-view event and ESPN+ for a year at the price of $79.98.

ESPN Prelims

UFC 245 ESPN prelims begin at 6:15 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.

UFC Fight Pass

UFC 245 preliminary fights will begin at 6:15 P.M. and can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass. It’s a subscription service that offers one-month, six-month and 12-month subscription options. It costs $9.99 a month, $8.99/month with a 6-month commitment, or $7.99/month with a 12 months commitment.