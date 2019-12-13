UFC 247 Live Stream: Watch Jones vs Reyes Press Conference Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to host an action-packed UFC 245 with three title fights this weekend, but first they will be putting the focus on UFC 247 and one of the promotion’s biggest stars, Jon Jones.

The light heavyweight champion is set to defend his belt against top contender Dominick Reyes on Saturday, February 8, and tickets go on sale today.

To mark the moment, the UFC has slated an hour prior to the ceremonial weigh-ins for Jones and Reyes to take the stage alongside UFC president Dana White for a press conference that is open to the public.

During the press conference, the two main event fighters will take questions from the media and the fans before squaring off in the center of the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

You can watch the UFC 247 press conference below beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Tune in for the UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes Tickets-on-Sale Press Conference which take place ahead of the UFC 245 Weigh-ins. Featuring Dana White, Jones Jones, Dominick Reyes.

UFC 247 Fight Card

205 lbs.: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

125 lbs.: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy

265 lbs.: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

145 lbs.: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

205 lbs.: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann

*Fight card, bout order and the amount of matches subject to change.

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2019

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+