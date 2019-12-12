WATCH: ‘In The Heights’ Movie Trailer Released

In The Heights, the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical, finally has its first trailer. On Thursday, December 11, Warner Bros released the official trailer for the film that gives us a taste of the flavor we will see on screen.

The story of In The Heights is set over the course of three days in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City which is largely Hispanic-American. It features a bodega owner Usnavi who is dating a beauty salon worker Vanessa. Usnavi has big dreams of opening a bar in his home country of the Dominican Republican.

“This is a show that I wanted everyone to feel as welcome as possible in this neighborhood, the same way I felt welcomed in Anatevka, when I saw Fiddler on the Roof, even though that’s totally outside my experience,” Miranda said about his inspiration to originally write the musical.

The movie is set to hit movie theaters on June 26, 2020.

In The Heights stars Anthony Ramos of A Star Is Born and Hamilton fame as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, and Leslie Grace as Nina Rosario. Lin-Manuel Miranda himself will also appear in the movie adaptation as the Piragua Guy.

Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book for the musical, also was in charge of the script for the film.

You can check out the full trailer below: