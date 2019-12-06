UFC on ESPN 7 Weigh-in Results: Overeem vs Rozenstruik

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the nation’s capital on Saturday, December 7 for UFC on ESPN 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. In the main event of the night, heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik go head-to-head.

In the co-main event of the night, Cynthia Calvillo takes on Marina Rodriguez.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fight weigh-ins. Luckily for those who will be in attendance on Saturday night, all of the top participants of the event successfully made their marks and the fights will go on as planned.

A full look at the official weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN 7 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 7 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Alistair Overeem (248) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (250.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (120.5)* vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Ben Rothwell (265.2) vs. Stefan Struve (265.3)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.1) vs. Aspen Ladd (136)

Cody Stamann (135.2) vs. Song Yadong (135.2)

Rob Font (135.1) vs. Ricky Simon (135.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

Jacob Kilburn (145.3) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.2)

Bryce Mitchell (155.2) vs. Matt Sayles ()

Joe Solecki (155.6) vs. Matt Wiman (155.3)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Mallory Martin (115.5)

Makhmud Muradov (185.3) vs. Trevor Smith (185.5)