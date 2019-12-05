Ohio Police Department Trolls Michigan on Twitter

The rivalry runs deep. We all know that the rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines is one of the fiercest in college football, but it spilled over to a traffic stop after a police officer in Ohio got to hand a ticket to a Michigan fan.

The officer cracked a joke over Ohio State’s recent blowout of the Wolverines.

“This is the second one this morning, both from Michigan,” the police officer reportedly said. “We can’t stop blowing you guys out, huh?”

Popped a flat in Ohio this morning. While we were changing it, a police officer came to help. “This is the second one this morning, both from Michigan. We can’t stop blowing you guys out, huh?” Amazing 😵☠️😂 — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 4, 2019

Ouch. Chalk one up for the police officer.

Up next for the Buckeyes is a meeting with the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, December 7. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Ohio State is currently ranked No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

A full look at the rankings for games played through November 30 can be seen below.

Ohio State (12-0) LSU (12-0) Clemson (12-0) Georgia (11-1) Utah (11-1) Oklahoma (11-1) Baylor (11-1) Wisconsin (10-2) Florida (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Auburn (9-3) Alabama (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan (9-3) Notre Dame (10-2) Iowa (9-3) Memphis (11-1) Minnesota (10-2) Boise State (11-1) Cincinnati (10-2) Appalachian State (11-1) USC (8-4) Virginia (9-3) Navy (9-2) Oklahoma State (8-4)

Did the selection committee get this week’s rankings correct? Sound off in the comments section below and in the meantime here is a full look at when the rankings will be released throughout the remainder season:

Sunday, December 8 (Selection Day): Noon – 4 p.m. ET

About the College Football Playoff: The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 seed vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 7, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.