WATCH: Max Holloway’s Best Quotes & Press Conference Highlights

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway returns to 145-pounds to defend his title belt against top contender Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 on December 14. The event — which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — is headlined by a title fight between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champ Colby Covington.

Ahad of the event, the UFC is ramping up its promotion and sharing some of the best highlights for the card’s top fighters.

When it comes to Holloway, the UFC released a montage of his best quotes and moments from press conferences that show off the Hawaii native’s happy go lucky attitude that has helped him become a fan favorite.

Holloway first claimed the title with a TKO victory over former champion Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on June 3, 2017, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He has since defended the title against Aldo, Brian Ortega, and former titleholder Frankie Edgar in his most recent outing on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Check out the best highlights below.

Re-live some of our favorite ‘Maxisms’ from UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Holloway defends his belt against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 on December 14, live on Pay-Per-View.

You can check out the full fight card for UFC 245 below.

UFC 245 Fight Card

Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington (for the UFC welterweight title)

Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (for the UFC men’s featherweight title)

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie (for the UFC women’s featherweight title)

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Peter Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota