Polyana Viana: Hottest Photos Of The UFC Fighter

Polyana Viana is one of the most promising up-and-coming strawweights on the UFC roster, holding a professional record of 10-1 and currently riding a six-fight winning streak with all six wins coming by way of first-round stoppage — five submissions, one knockout. The 26-year-old from São Geraldo do Araguaia, Para Brazil made her UFC debut in February 2018, scoring a rear-naked choke finish of Maia Kahaunaele-Stevenson.

While Viana has shown plenty of promise, she is still young in her mixed martial arts career.  “Dama de Ferro,” which translates to “The Iron Lady,” has only been training for five years.

“I started training in 2013 because my friends,” she said in her official UFC bio.

“I have been an eight-time state champion of jiu-jitsu in the state of Pará, Brazil, seven-time state champion of jiu-jitsu in the state of Maranhão, Brazil, five-time state champion of jiu-jitsu in the state of Tocantins, Brazil, one-time state champion of jiu-jitsu in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, World champion of jiu-jitsu in 2015, and champion of Jungle Fight.”

