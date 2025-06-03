How Rene & Casey Nezhoda Went From Storage Wars to Americas Cardroom Ambassadors

From the bustling aisles of thrift stores to the high-stakes tables of poker, Rene and Casey Nezhoda have carved a unique path that intertwines reality television fame with the strategic world of card games. Their journey from the popular Disney+ show “Storage Wars” to becoming ambassadors for Americas Cardroom is a testament to their versatility and charisma.

Early Ventures and Entrepreneurial Spirit

Before their television debut, Rene and Casey were deeply entrenched in the world of reselling and collectibles. Rene, originally from Austria, began buying and selling storage units at the tender age of 11, showcasing an early knack for spotting valuable items. His passion led him to establish the Bargain Hunters Thrift Store in San Diego, a 7,000-square-foot haven for treasure seekers. Casey, born in San Diego, complemented Rene’s business acumen with her flair for sales and customer relations. Together, they built a thriving business that catered to a diverse clientele seeking unique finds.



A Partnership Beyond Business

Rene and Casey’s bond extends beyond their business endeavors. Their marriage, rooted in mutual respect and shared goals, has been a cornerstone of their success. Their dynamic partnership, characterized by playful banter and unwavering support, became a focal point when they transitioned to television. Their chemistry not only captivated audiences but also highlighted the strength of their relationship amidst the challenges of reality TV.



Rising Stars on “Storage Wars”

The couple’s big break came in 2013 when they joined the cast of A&E’s “Storage Wars” during its fourth season. Initially appearing as recurring members, their keen eye for valuable items and engaging personalities quickly made them fan favorites. By the fifth season, they secured main cast positions, solidifying their status as prominent figures in the storage auction scene. Over the years, they appeared in multiple seasons, contributing to the show’s enduring popularity.



Here is the latest trailer for the new season:

Transitioning to the Poker Arena

Beyond the world of storage auctions, Rene and Casey harbored a passion for poker. Rene’s journey into poker began in his early twenties, where he honed his skills in Las Vegas cash games. His strategic mindset and analytical approach translated well to the poker table, leading to notable successes, including a victory at the 2022 ACR Enjoy Poker Tour Main Event in Uruguay, where he secured over $70,000. Casey, sharing Rene’s enthusiasm, also delved into the poker scene, further showcasing their adaptability and competitive spirit.



Becoming Americas Cardroom Ambassadors

Recognizing their influence and dedication, when it comes to online poker in California, Americas Cardroom welcomed Rene and Casey onboard as brand ambassadors. Their dual expertise in storage auctions and poker, combined with their engaging personalities, made them ideal representatives for the platform. As ambassadors, they participate in various events, share insights, and connect with a broader audience, bridging the gap between reality television and the poker community. Rene also made a highly publicized deep run in the WSOP in 2024, as documented by The Review Journal.



The Road Ahead

Rene and Casey Nezhoda’s journey from thrift store owners to television personalities and poker ambassadors exemplifies the power of passion and adaptability. Their story continues to inspire many, illustrating that with determination and a willingness to embrace new challenges, one can navigate diverse industries successfully. As they continue to make their mark in the poker world, fans eagerly anticipate their next ventures and the unique flair they bring to every endeavor.