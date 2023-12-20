Disney+ New Releases, January 2024: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of January 2024 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in January 2024.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In January 2024
Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in January 2024
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star—Wednesdays, finale on January 10
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians—Wednesdays
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in January 2024
Arriving January 3
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
- Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
- Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
- Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
- Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)
Arriving January 5
- X-Men (2000)
Arriving January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)
Arriving January 9
- Marvel Studios’ Echo—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving January 10
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)
Arriving January 12
- Bluey (Season 3)
Arriving January 17
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)
- Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving January 23
- The Last Repair Shop
Arriving January 24
- A Real Bug’s Life—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving January 31
- Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
- Choir—Disney+ Originals premiere
- Assembled: The Making of Echo—Disney+ Originals premiere