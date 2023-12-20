Disney+ New Releases, January 2024: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of January 2024 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in January 2024.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In January 2024

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in January 2024

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star—Wednesdays, finale on January 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians—Wednesdays

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in January 2024

Arriving January 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)

Arriving January 5

X-Men (2000)

Arriving January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)

Arriving January 9

Marvel Studios’ Echo—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving January 10

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)

Arriving January 12

Bluey (Season 3)

Arriving January 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving January 23

The Last Repair Shop

Arriving January 24

A Real Bug’s Life—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving January 31

Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Choir—Disney+ Originals premiere

Assembled: The Making of Echo—Disney+ Originals premiere