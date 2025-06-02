Jeremy Renner Reveals Dark Thoughts After Near-Death Experience

Jeremy Renner recently opened up about his brush with death after a horrific snowcat accident left him with 38 broken bones and life-threatening injuries. The “Hawkeye” actor shared chilling details about his near-death experience on Kelly Ripa’s podcast while promoting his new memoir “My Next Breath,” released April 29.

Renner described feeling completely “removed from his body” during the unconscious state following his January 2023 accident. The sensation, he revealed, was unexpectedly peaceful.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful relief to be removed from your body,” Renner explained. “It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel. You don’t see anything but what’s in your mind’s eye. Like, you’re the atoms of who you are, the DNA, your spirit. It’s the highest adrenaline rush, but the peace that comes with it… it’s magnificent. It’s so magical.”

The actor was so at peace that returning to consciousness was actually upsetting.

“I didn’t want to come back,” he admitted. “I remember I was brought back and I was so pissed off. I came back and saw [my] eyeball and I’m like, ‘Oh shit, I’m back.’ Saw my legs. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s gonna hurt later.’ I’m like, ‘All right, let me continue to breathe.’”

The Accident That Almost Claimed His Life

The 14,000-pound snowcat plow that pulled Renner underneath it caused devastating damage. Beyond the 38 broken bones, he suffered multiple fractures in his ribs, pelvis, legs, and face. His injuries also included a collapsed lung, a pierced liver, and a dislodged left eyeball.

Remarkably, he’s made a full recovery.

Fans of the actor won’t have to wait much longer to see him return to the screen. Renner is set to appear in “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third film in Rian Johnson’s acclaimed “Knives Out” series. The Netflix film is scheduled for release in late 2025.

Interestingly, Renner was specifically mentioned in “Glass Onion” (the second “Knives Out” film) as having his own hot sauce brand called “Renning Hot.” While likely, Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be playing himself in the upcoming sequel or taking on a character role.