Japan’s Daydreaming Competition: Judged on Spacing Out for 90 Minutes

Imagine a sport where you just sit and do nothing. Sounds easy, right? In Japan, there’s a real competition for this called Competitive Daydreaming.

They call it the ‘2024 Space-Out Competition.’

Every year, people gather to see who can zone out the longest without falling asleep or laughing. That’s right, no giggles allowed! If you talk, you’re out. Heart rates are checked to ensure nobody’s snoozing.

The video of this event went viral, racking up over 4.3 million views! It was first shared by @johnny_suputama on X, then spread through Jomboy Media and even landed on Threads. Crazy, huh?

This year’s champion wore bib #22 and seemed shocked by their own victory. But not everyone agreed with the result. Some thought a guy with a “frozen rice wave” hairstyle should’ve won instead.

I mean, I can daydream like a pro and fantasize about hitting the Powerball jackpot. But staying awake for 90 minutes? Tough call. Many folks online feel they’d excel at this sport. Personally, I’d worry about nodding off or accidentally chatting to myself!

Held annually in Tokyo, this event fascinates Westerners. Why haven’t we tried it here yet? Last year’s highlights were unforgettable!

So, what do you think? Could you handle it? Make it to the final five? Or would you be snoozing in ten minutes flat?