Kanye West Allegedly Desired Intimate Encounter with Wife’s Mother

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has made some serious accusations. She says Kanye wanted to do something really bad with his wife Bianca’s mom and make her watch. That’s pretty shocking, right?

According to court documents, Pisciotta claims Kanye texted Bianca saying he wanted to “f— her mum” before she left the country.

Pisciotta started working with Kanye in July 2021. She even worked on three songs from his Donda album. And get this, he offered her $1 million a year to shut down her OnlyFans account, suggesting it would make her “God like.”

The New York Post reports that Pisciotta has filed a bombshell lawsuit against Kanye. She accuses him of drugging and sexually assaulting her. She also mentions his odd “sexual kinks,” which included wanting to be with the moms of those close to him.

Bianca’s mom, Alexandra Censori, was reportedly on Kanye’s list before he married Bianca in December 2022. An alleged text from September 28, 2022, between Kanye and Bianca reads, “I wanna f— your mum. Before she leaves.”

Earlier this year, Pisciotta sued Kanye for sexual harassment. She alleged that he did inappropriate things during phone calls and sent explicit texts and videos.

She also claimed Kanye had bizarre rants about his private parts being racist. Pisciotta says he texted her about beating his “racist d—” while looking at certain pictures.

Bianca Censori is an Australian model and architect with impressive degrees from the University of Melbourne. She married Kanye in December 2022, but there are rumors of a divorce as of August 2024.

Currently, Kanye is reportedly in Tokyo working on a new album titled Bully.