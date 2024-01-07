Halle Bailey finally gave online sleuths the answers they were looking for.

After months of online speculation that the actress and singer was pregnant, she took to social media to announce the birth of her and rapper DDG’s first child.

The Grammy-nominated singer introduced her son to the world and shared a photo on social media along with the newborn’s name, Halo.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my Halo,” the Little Mermaid star wrote. “The world is desperate to know you.”

Halle added a wink and laughing face emoji at the end of the caption, seemingly poking fun at the months of speculation about her pregnancy.

Halle and DDG first began dating in 2022.

The rapper also commented on the photo writing, “[My] biggest blessing by far, son son.. never been so in love. Baby Halo.”

Now everyone can stop speculating, and send their congratulations to the happy couple.