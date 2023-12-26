Kanye West Apologizes For Antisemitic Remarks With Statement In Hebrew

Kanye West is seeking forgiveness.

After previously going on a string of unhinged, antisemitic rants, the rapper took to social media to ask for forgiveness and apologize for his past comments in a lengthy statement that was posted in Hebrew.

West posted the statement on his reactivated Instagram account after his name was reportedly scribbled on an Israeli missile used in the war against Hamas.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” West wrote, according to a translation of the apology post.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Along with his antisemitic posts and declaring “death con 3 on Jewish people,” Kanye previously praised Hitler.

But now, it looks like Ye is having a change of heart.

What is the cause of the change of heart? With Kanye, you never know, but something tells me he could have some tricks up his sleeves that will be making headlines in the not so distant future.