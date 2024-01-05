Golden Globes Presenters 2024: Complete List For the 81st Annual Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are set to take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California this weekend on Sunday, January 7. The ceremony — which will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who is making his hosting debut — will air on CBS.

The Golden Globes present awards for the standout film and American television productions of 2023.

This year will feature the debut of two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.”

Leading into the awards, Barbie and Succession lead the way with the most nominations (9 each), followed by Oppenheimer with eight.

Of course, while recipients of the awards are the main focus, fans are always wondering what other celebrities will be taking the stage as presenters for the top awards. And now we know.

Stars like Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, and Oprah Winfrey will be among those to grace the stage.

Who else will be a presenter?

The full list of presenters for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards can be seen below.

81st Golden Globe Awards Presenters

Amanda Seyfried

Angela Bassett

Gabriel Macht

George Lopez

Julia Garner

Justin Hartley

Michelle Yeoh

Patrick J. Adams

Will Ferrell

America Ferrera

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Hailee Steinfeld

Issa Rae

Oprah Winfrey

Shameik Moore

Simu Liu