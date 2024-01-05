Golden Globes Presenters 2024: Complete List For the 81st Annual Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are set to take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California this weekend on Sunday, January 7. The ceremony — which will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who is making his hosting debut — will air on CBS.
The Golden Globes present awards for the standout film and American television productions of 2023.
This year will feature the debut of two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.”
Leading into the awards, Barbie and Succession lead the way with the most nominations (9 each), followed by Oppenheimer with eight.
Of course, while recipients of the awards are the main focus, fans are always wondering what other celebrities will be taking the stage as presenters for the top awards. And now we know.
Stars like Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, and Oprah Winfrey will be among those to grace the stage.
Who else will be a presenter?
The full list of presenters for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards can be seen below.
81st Golden Globe Awards Presenters
- Amanda Seyfried
- Angela Bassett
- Gabriel Macht
- George Lopez
- Julia Garner
- Justin Hartley
- Michelle Yeoh
- Patrick J. Adams
- Will Ferrell
- America Ferrera
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Florence Pugh
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Issa Rae
- Oprah Winfrey
- Shameik Moore
- Simu Liu