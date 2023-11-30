It’s that time of year again. 2023 is winding down which means Spotify Wrapped had dropped.

Every year, people wait for Spotify to release its annual recap of your listening habits and then we learn which of your friends actually has good taste in music.

Along with the personal recaps, Spotify releases the global lists so you can see the most popular artists and songs in the country.

With Spotify Wrapped dropping this week, we now know the most streamed songs of the year, and let’s just say that there is a lot of Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen.

Did your favorite artist or song make the list?

A full look at the 10 most streamed songs of the year for 2023 can be seen below.

Spotify’s 10 Most Streamed Songs Of 2023

1. “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

2. “Kill Bill” – SZA

3. “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

4. “Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

5. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” – PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

6. “Cruel Summer” – Taylor Swift

7. “Something in the Orange” – Zach Bryan

8. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

9. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage

10. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift