Hulu New Releases, December 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of December 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in December 2023.

Everything Coming To Hulu In December 2023

Arriving December 1

The Eric Andrew Show: Complete Season 6

CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (Dubbed)

Airheads, 1994

The Bourne Identity, 2002

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian, 2008

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, 2010

The Day The Earth Stood Still, 2008

District 9, 2009

Epic Movie, 2007

Epic, 2011

Ever After, 1998

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters, 2013

Harry Brown, 2009

Harvard Park, 2012

High School High, 1996

High-rise, 2015

Hostel: Part III, 2011

Hudson Hawk, 1991

The Hustler, 1961

House Of Flying Daggers, 2004

Hustlers, 2019

Hysteria, 2012

I Am Number Four, 2011

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

Juno, 2007

Magic Mike XXL, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

The Marine, 2006

Masterminds, 2016

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

National Treasure, 2004

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets, 2007

The Omen, 2006

Paddington 2, 2018

Planet of the Apes (2000), 2001

Shutter, 2008

The Sitter, 2011

Sommersby, 1993

Splash, 1984

Tombstone, 1993

War, 2007

A Walk in the Woods, 2015

When In Rome, 2010

You Again, 2010

Arriving December 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee, 2023

Arriving December 4

Mob Land, 2023

Arriving December 6

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Arriving December 7

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived . . . Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

Arriving December 8

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity, 2020

Arriving December 9

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe, 2023

Arriving December 10

The Matrix Resurrections, 2021

Arriving December 11

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1

Arriving December 13

Moving: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (Dubbed)

Arriving December 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean, 2022

Higher Power, 2018

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

Arriving December 15

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York, 2012

Alan Partridge, 2013

Freakonomics, 2010

I Give It A Year, 2013

Lemon, 2017

Results, 2015

The Giver, 2014

White God, 2014

The Retirement Plan, 2023

Arriving December 20

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat, 2017

Arriving December 21

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon, 2023

Arriving December 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

Maggie Moore(s), 2023

Arriving December 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, 2019

Arriving December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

Arriving December 27

Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Arriving December 28

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

Arriving December 29

It Lives Inside, 2023

Arriving December 31

The ABCs Of Death 2, 2014

The ABCs Of Death, 2012

Bad Milo!, 2013

Honeymoon, 2014

I Saw The Devil, 2010

Jack And Diane, 2012

Marrowbone, 2017

Satanic, 2016

Splinter, 2008

Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010

V/H/S, 2012

V/H/S 2, 2013

V/H/S: Viral, 2014

XX, 2017

Zombieland: Double Tap, 2019

What’s leaving Hulu in December 2023

Leaving December 7

Proximity, 2020

Leaving December 14

In the Fade, 2017

Serena, 2014

Leaving December 27

Guns Akimbo, 2020

The Accountant, 2016

Leaving December 31

Abduction, 2011

After Earth, 2013

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019

An American Citizen, 1992

An Education, 2009

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy, 1991

Billy Madison, 1995

Blackthorn, 2011

Blade, 1998

Blade 2, 2002

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Body At Brighton Rock, 2019

The Boston Strangler, 1968

The Bourne Identity, 2002

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

Bogus, 1996

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018

Christmas Cupid, 2010

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Crash Pad, 2017

Crush, 2002

The Deep End Of The Ocean, 1999

D.E.B.S., 2005

Dark Shadows, 2012

Daybreakers, 2010

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Death on the Nile, 2022

Devil’s Due, 2014

Die Hard 2, 1990

Don’t Say A Word, 2001

Double Platinum, 1999

Driven, 2019

Elf, 2003

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Experiment, 2010

Fat Albert, 2004

Fighting, 2009

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004

Ford v Ferrari, 2019

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Funny People, 2009

Garfield, 2004

Godzilla, 1998

The Gospel According To André, 2017

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas, 2013

Hanna, 2011

Hell or High Water, 2016

Holiday In Handcuffs, 2007

Hollywood Homicide, 2003

Horses of McBride, 2012

Interview With the Vampire, 1994

Into The Woods, 2014

It’s Christmas Carol!, 2012

Jack Frost, 1998

Little Miss Sunshine, 2006

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Man on a Ledge, 2012

The Magic Crystal, 2011

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Men In Black, 1997

Men In Black II, 2002

Men In Black 3, 2012

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas, 2014

The Mistle-Tones, 2012

The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!, 2014

Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks!, 2018

The New Age, 1994

Night at the Museum, 2006

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, 2018

Oblivion, 2013

The Other Woman, 2014

Pain & Gain, 2013

Parental Guidance, 2011

Phone Booth, 2003

The Polar Express, 2004

The Possession, 2012

Q&A, 1990

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 1975

Rudy, 1993

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, 2006

Saving Silverman, 2001

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Space Jam, 1996

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine, 2015

Stoker, 2011

Stripper, 1986

Sunchaser, 1996

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

That Night, 1993

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012

To The Wonder, 2012

Todo Cambia, 2000

Tower Heist, 2011

Tropic Thunder, 2008

Turtle Beach, 1992

The Village, 2004

The Wedding Singer, 2005

3 Idiotas, 2017