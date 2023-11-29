Hulu New Releases, December 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of December 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.
What can you expect to see throughout the month?
Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in December 2023.
Everything Coming To Hulu In December 2023
Arriving December 1
- The Eric Andrew Show: Complete Season 6
- CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2
- One Piece: Complete Season 11 (Dubbed)
- Airheads, 1994
- The Bourne Identity, 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
- The Bourne Legacy, 2012
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, 2005
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian, 2008
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, 2010
- The Day The Earth Stood Still, 2008
- District 9, 2009
- Epic Movie, 2007
- Epic, 2011
- Ever After, 1998
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters, 2013
- Harry Brown, 2009
- Harvard Park, 2012
- High School High, 1996
- High-rise, 2015
- Hostel: Part III, 2011
- Hudson Hawk, 1991
- The Hustler, 1961
- House Of Flying Daggers, 2004
- Hustlers, 2019
- Hysteria, 2012
- I Am Number Four, 2011
- Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
- Juno, 2007
- Magic Mike XXL, 2015
- Magic Mike, 2012
- The Marine, 2006
- Masterminds, 2016
- The Matrix, 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- National Treasure, 2004
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets, 2007
- The Omen, 2006
- Paddington 2, 2018
- Planet of the Apes (2000), 2001
- Shutter, 2008
- The Sitter, 2011
- Sommersby, 1993
- Splash, 1984
- Tombstone, 1993
- War, 2007
- A Walk in the Woods, 2015
- When In Rome, 2010
- You Again, 2010
Arriving December 3
- The Jingle Bell Jubilee, 2023
Arriving December 4
- Mob Land, 2023
Arriving December 6
- We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
- A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
Arriving December 7
- Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
- I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
- The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
Arriving December 8
- Culprits: Complete Season 1
- The Mission: Special Premiere
- Proximity, 2020
Arriving December 9
- Maestra: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- Meet Me Under the Mistletoe, 2023
Arriving December 10
- The Matrix Resurrections, 2021
Arriving December 11
- Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1
Arriving December 13
- Moving: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (Dubbed)
Arriving December 14
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
- Swamp People: Complete Season 14
- Blue Jean, 2022
- Higher Power, 2018
- I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
- A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
- Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
Arriving December 15
- Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
- CMA Country Christmas
- 2 Days In New York, 2012
- Alan Partridge, 2013
- Freakonomics, 2010
- I Give It A Year, 2013
- Lemon, 2017
- Results, 2015
- The Giver, 2014
- White God, 2014
- The Retirement Plan, 2023
Arriving December 20
- Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat, 2017
Arriving December 21
- Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
- Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
- Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
- Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
- A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
- Operation Napoleon, 2023
Arriving December 22
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
- Maggie Moore(s), 2023
Arriving December 25
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, 2019
Arriving December 26
- Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
Arriving December 27
- Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1
- Raffa: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Arriving December 28
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
- An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
- Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
Arriving December 29
- It Lives Inside, 2023
Arriving December 31
- The ABCs Of Death 2, 2014
- The ABCs Of Death, 2012
- Bad Milo!, 2013
- Honeymoon, 2014
- I Saw The Devil, 2010
- Jack And Diane, 2012
- Marrowbone, 2017
- Satanic, 2016
- Splinter, 2008
- Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010
- V/H/S, 2012
- V/H/S 2, 2013
- V/H/S: Viral, 2014
- XX, 2017
- Zombieland: Double Tap, 2019
What’s leaving Hulu in December 2023
Leaving December 7
- Proximity, 2020
Leaving December 14
- In the Fade, 2017
- Serena, 2014
Leaving December 27
- Guns Akimbo, 2020
- The Accountant, 2016
Leaving December 31
- Abduction, 2011
- After Earth, 2013
- Alita: Battle Angel, 2019
- An American Citizen, 1992
- An Education, 2009
- Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy, 1991
- Billy Madison, 1995
- Blackthorn, 2011
- Blade, 1998
- Blade 2, 2002
- Blade: Trinity, 2004
- Body At Brighton Rock, 2019
- The Boston Strangler, 1968
- The Bourne Identity, 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
- The Bourne Legacy, 2012
- Bogus, 1996
- Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018
- Christmas Cupid, 2010
- Conan the Barbarian, 2011
- Crash Pad, 2017
- Crush, 2002
- The Deep End Of The Ocean, 1999
- D.E.B.S., 2005
- Dark Shadows, 2012
- Daybreakers, 2010
- Dazed and Confused, 1993
- Death on the Nile, 2022
- Devil’s Due, 2014
- Die Hard 2, 1990
- Don’t Say A Word, 2001
- Double Platinum, 1999
- Driven, 2019
- Elf, 2003
- Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
- The Experiment, 2010
- Fat Albert, 2004
- Fighting, 2009
- Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004
- Ford v Ferrari, 2019
- Four Christmases, 2008
- Fred Claus, 2007
- Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
- Funny People, 2009
- Garfield, 2004
- Godzilla, 1998
- The Gospel According To André, 2017
- Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas, 2013
- Hanna, 2011
- Hell or High Water, 2016
- Holiday In Handcuffs, 2007
- Hollywood Homicide, 2003
- Horses of McBride, 2012
- Interview With the Vampire, 1994
- Into The Woods, 2014
- It’s Christmas Carol!, 2012
- Jack Frost, 1998
- Little Miss Sunshine, 2006
- Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Man on a Ledge, 2012
- The Magic Crystal, 2011
- The Matrix, 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- Men In Black, 1997
- Men In Black II, 2002
- Men In Black 3, 2012
- A Merry Friggin’ Christmas, 2014
- The Mistle-Tones, 2012
- The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!, 2014
- Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks!, 2018
- The New Age, 1994
- Night at the Museum, 2006
- The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, 2018
- Oblivion, 2013
- The Other Woman, 2014
- Pain & Gain, 2013
- Parental Guidance, 2011
- Phone Booth, 2003
- The Polar Express, 2004
- The Possession, 2012
- Q&A, 1990
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 1975
- Rudy, 1993
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, 2006
- Saving Silverman, 2001
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
- Space Jam, 1996
- Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine, 2015
- Stoker, 2011
- Stripper, 1986
- Sunchaser, 1996
- Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
- That Night, 1993
- Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012
- To The Wonder, 2012
- Todo Cambia, 2000
- Tower Heist, 2011
- Tropic Thunder, 2008
- Turtle Beach, 1992
- The Village, 2004
- The Wedding Singer, 2005
- 3 Idiotas, 2017