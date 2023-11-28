Disney+ New Releases, December 2023: List Of Movies & New Series

Disney+ is kicking the month of December 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Disney will be wasting no time moving on from Thanksgiving, immediately switching gears with some Christmas-themed films and shows when we enter the new month.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in December 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In December 2023

December 1

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“The Shepard”

“Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford” (Premiere)

December 2

“Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” (Premiere)

December 5

“Dancing With the Stars” (New Episode)

“Isabel Preysler, My Christmas”

December 6

“The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day” (Season 2, 1 Episode)

“SuperKitties” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

“Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas” (Season 2, 1 Episode)

“The Santa Clauses” (Season 2 Finale)

“Soundtrack #2” (Two Episode Premiere)

December 8

“The Mission”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” (Premiere)

December 9

“Doctor Who: The Giggle” (Premiere)

December 11

“Science Fair: The Series” (Season 1)

December 12

“Dancing With the Stars” (Finale)

December 13

“The Curse of Oak Island” (Season 2, 10 Episodes)

“Dance Moms” (Seasons 3-6 and 8)

“Kiff” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (Season 3, 4 Episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 3 and 4)

December 15

“CMA Country Christmas Special”

December 20

“Hailey’s On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas” (Season 1, 1 Episode)

“Pupstruction” (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 5 and 6)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (Season 2)

December 22

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2 Premiere)

December 23

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 2)

December 24

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 3)

December 25

“Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road” (Premiere)

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 4)

December 26

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 4)

December 27

“Me & Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 9 Episodes)

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 11 Episodes)

“Rewind the ’90s” (Season 1, 10 Episodes)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Episode 3)

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 6)

December 28

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 7)

December 29

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 8)

December 30

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2, Episode 9)