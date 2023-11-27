Netflix New Releases This Week: November 27 to December 3, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November winding down and December coming our way there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/27/23-12/3/23

November 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4—Netflix Family

November 28

Comedy Royale—Netflix Series

Love Like a K-Drama—Netflix Series

Onmyoji—Netflix Anime

Verified Stand-Up—Netflix Comedy

November 29

American Symphony—Netflix Documentary

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife—Netflix Documentary

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday—Netflix Family

Family Switch—Netflix Film

Hard Days—Netflix Film

Obliterated—Netflix Series

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2—Netflix Series

December 1

May December — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri — NETFLIX SERIES