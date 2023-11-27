Netflix New Releases This Week: November 27 to December 3, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November winding down and December coming our way there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/27/23-12/3/23
November 27
- Go Dog Go: Season 4—Netflix Family
November 28
- Comedy Royale—Netflix Series
- Love Like a K-Drama—Netflix Series
- Onmyoji—Netflix Anime
- Verified Stand-Up—Netflix Comedy
November 29
- American Symphony—Netflix Documentary
- Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife—Netflix Documentary
November 30
- The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday—Netflix Family
- Family Switch—Netflix Film
- Hard Days—Netflix Film
- Obliterated—Netflix Series
- School Spirits: Season 1
- Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2—Netflix Series
December 1
- May December — NETFLIX FILM
- Sweet Home: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Swan
- Blockers
- Boyz n the Hood
- Burlesque
- College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
- Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
- Insidious
- L.A. Confidential
- Man of Steel
- The Meg
- Neighbors
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
- Shazam!
- She’s All That
- She’s the Man
- Suicide Squad
- Taken
- Taken 2
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984
December 3
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Welcome to Samdal-ri — NETFLIX SERIES