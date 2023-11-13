Taylor Swift is continuing her wildly successful Eras Tour on the world stage and recently made the trip to Argentina last week.

While her little rendevous with NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce made headlines, Swift also has a message to her fans with a very specific request.

Swift loves her passionate and very energetic fans, but she politely asked that they refrain from throwing “presents” on the stage because it “freaks” her out.

“And just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries—it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Swift said from behind the piano at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

“Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it. I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage?”

🏟️| Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage 🫶 #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour "And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries – it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer… pic.twitter.com/ZIY5Vxzajw — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 13, 2023

That’s actually about as nice of a way to ask people to stop throwing things as you can. And she’s not the first to make that request.

We’ve seen Drake, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini be hit while objects were thrown on stage.

In fact, Nicolas Malvanga, who was the Bebe Rexha fan who caused an eye injury after throwing his phone at her in New York City, was arrested on multiple charges including two counts of third-degree assault, in addition to second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

Hopefully the Swifties were paying attention, but at least stuffed animals and friendship bracelets would cause less damage than a cellphone being launched into your face.