Netflix New Releases This Week: November 13 to November 19, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November now in full swing there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
Among the highlights this week is a new comedy special by Matt Rife, Natural Selection, available November 15.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/13/23-11/19/23
Available November 14
- Criminal Code—Netflix Series
- Dubai Bling: Season 2—Netflix Series
- How to Become a Mob Boss—Netflix Documentary
- The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive—Netflix Live Event
- Suburræterna—Netflix Series
Available November 15
- Feedback—Netflix Series
- First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
- Matt Rife: Natural Selection—Netflix Comedy
- Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Available November 16
- Best. Christmas. Ever!—Netflix Film
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 1—Netflix Series
- Downton Abbey
- Harriet
- In Love and Deep Water—Netflix Film
Available November 17
- All-Time High—Netflix Film
- Believer 2—Netflix Film
- CoComelon Lane—Netflix Family
- The Dads—Netflix Documentary
- The Queenstown Kings—Netflix Film
- Rustin—Netflix Film
- Sagrada Familia: Season 2—Netflix Series
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off—Netflix Anime
- Stamped from the Beginning—Netflix Documentary