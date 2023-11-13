Netflix New Releases This Week: November 13 to November 19, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With November now in full swing there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

Among the highlights this week is a new comedy special by Matt Rife, Natural Selection, available November 15.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 11/13/23-11/19/23

Available November 14

Criminal Code—Netflix Series

Dubai Bling: Season 2—Netflix Series

How to Become a Mob Boss—Netflix Documentary

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive—Netflix Live Event

Suburræterna—Netflix Series

Available November 15

Feedback—Netflix Series

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection—Netflix Comedy

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Available November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever!—Netflix Film

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1—Netflix Series

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water—Netflix Film

Available November 17

All-Time High—Netflix Film

Believer 2—Netflix Film

CoComelon Lane—Netflix Family

The Dads—Netflix Documentary

The Queenstown Kings—Netflix Film

Rustin—Netflix Film

Sagrada Familia: Season 2—Netflix Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off—Netflix Anime

Stamped from the Beginning—Netflix Documentary