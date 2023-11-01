Survivor 45 Live Stream: How To Watch Episode 6 Online

The long-running CBS reality series Survivor returned for a 45th season on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The show returns for Episode 6 on Wednesday, November 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is the thirteenth consecutive season to be filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

Episode 6 is titled, “I’m not Batman, I’m the Canadian.”

As we get closer to the merge, the stakes for each immunity challenge and tribal council are higher than ever.

The episode synopsis reads, “Castaways must roll their way to a win in the immunity challenge, leaving the rest at risk of going home. Then, a comment from day one comes back to haunt one of the castaways.”

This season’s cast features 18 contestants, including Bruce Perreault who competed on Survivor 44 before being medically evacuated after suffering a head injury on the first episode.

Season 45 of Survivor once again promises “minimal supplies and elevated twists” as the new era of the series continues.

All of the information you need to watch the latest episode of Survivor 45 online for free can be seen below.

Survivor 45, Episode 6 Viewing Details

Episode Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Episode Title: “Music to My Ears”

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount Plus

How To Watch ‘Survivor 45’ Online

Looking to catch the latest episode of ‘Survivor 45’? You can watch it all live online via Paramount Plus. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor 45’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the latest episode of ‘Survivor 45’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the Paramount Plus app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the season for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.