Netflix New Releases This Week: October 30 to November 6, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October winding down and November just around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/30/23-11/6/23
Available October 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – Netflix Comedy
Available November 1
- Hurricane Season—Netflix Film
- Locked In—Netflix Film
- Mysteries of the Faith—Netflix Documentary
- Nuovo Olimpo—Netflix Film
- Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom—Netflix Documentary
- Wingwomen—Netflix Film
- 13 Going on 30
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- The Addams Family
- The Big Lebowski
- The Change-Up
- Desperado
- Downsizing
- Drag Me to Hell
- Love in the Wild: Season 1
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- The Mummy (2017)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Pitch Perfect
- The Scorpion King
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
- Sixteen Candles
- The Social Network
- Ted 2
- Victorious: Season 3
- Whiplash
Available November 2
- All the Light We Cannot See—Netflix Series
- Cigarette Girl—Netflix Series
- Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion—Netflix Documentary
- Onimusha—Netflix Anime
- Unicorn Academy—Netflix Family
Available November 3
- BLUE EYE SAMURAI—Netflix Anime
- Daily Dose of Sunshine—Netflix Series
- Erin & Aaron: Season 1
- Ferry: The Series—Netflix Series
- NYAD—Netflix Film
- Selling Sunset: Season 7—Netflix Series
- Sly—Netflix Documentary
- The Tailor: Season 3—Netflix Series
- Vacaciones de verano—Netflix Film
Available November 4
- The Amazing Race: Season 17
- The Amazing Race: Season 31
- Insidious: The Red Door
- Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1