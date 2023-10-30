Netflix New Releases This Week: October 30 to November 6, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October winding down and November just around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/30/23-11/6/23

Available October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – Netflix Comedy

Available November 1

Hurricane Season—Netflix Film

Locked In—Netflix Film

Mysteries of the Faith—Netflix Documentary

Nuovo Olimpo—Netflix Film

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom—Netflix Documentary

Wingwomen—Netflix Film

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Available November 2

All the Light We Cannot See—Netflix Series

Cigarette Girl—Netflix Series

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion—Netflix Documentary

Onimusha—Netflix Anime

Unicorn Academy—Netflix Family

Available November 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI—Netflix Anime

Daily Dose of Sunshine—Netflix Series

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series—Netflix Series

NYAD—Netflix Film

Selling Sunset: Season 7—Netflix Series

Sly—Netflix Documentary

The Tailor: Season 3—Netflix Series

Vacaciones de verano—Netflix Film

Available November 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1