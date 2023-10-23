Netflix New Releases This Week: October 23 to October 29, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/23/23-10/29/23

Available October 23

Princess Power, season 2 – Netflix Family

Available October 24

The Family Business, seasons 1-4

Get Gotti – Netflix Documentary

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – Netflix Comedy

Available October 25

Absolute Beginners – Netflix Series

Burning Betrayal – Netflix Film

Life on Our Planet – Netflix Documentary

The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 3

Available October 26

PLUTO – Netflix Anime

Available October 27

Pain Hustlers – Netflix Film

Sister Death – Netflix Film

Tore – Netflix Series

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club – Netflix Documentary

Available October 28

Castaway Diva – Netflix Series

Available October 29

Botched, season 1