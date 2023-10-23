Netflix New Releases This Week: October 23 to October 29, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/23/23-10/29/23
Available October 23
Princess Power, season 2 – Netflix Family
Available October 24
The Family Business, seasons 1-4
Get Gotti – Netflix Documentary
Minions
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – Netflix Comedy
Available October 25
Absolute Beginners – Netflix Series
Burning Betrayal – Netflix Film
Life on Our Planet – Netflix Documentary
The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 3
Available October 26
PLUTO – Netflix Anime
Available October 27
Pain Hustlers – Netflix Film
Sister Death – Netflix Film
Tore – Netflix Series
Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club – Netflix Documentary
Available October 28
Castaway Diva – Netflix Series
Available October 29
Botched, season 1