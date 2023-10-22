SNL Mocks Jim Jordan Speaker Debacle; Lauren Boebert Groping Scandal

Saturday Night Live was back at it again.

This week, there was plenty of political fodder and SNL wasted no time mocking the ongoing drama in the nation’s capital.

The late-night comedy show immediately mocked Republican Congressman Jim Jordan and his failed bid at becoming the new House Speaker, along with taking shots at his far-right allies George Santos and Lauren Boebert during the show’s cold open.

There was even a cameo from “Donald Trump.”

Santos has been in the headlines for his continuous lies and fabrications about his background and resume, while Boebert caught the attention of gossip sites after publicly groping a man in a theater before being asked to leave during a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical. Romantic, I know.

Mikey Day portrayed Jim Jordan, while George Santos was played by Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman gave her best Boebert impersonation. Then, James Austin Johnson chimed in as Trump.

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live aired on October 21, 2023, with global music star Bad Bunny pulling double duty as the host and musical guest for the night.

Next week, on Saturday, October 28, comedian Nate Bargatze will host SNL for the very first time while the Foo Fighters are set to perform.