There has been an increase in reality television since the end of summer thanks to the writer’s strike, and The Challenge: USA 2 was among the shows to grace our televisions. On Thursday, October 19, the season comes to an end.

The season finale is titled “The Pursuit of Glory.”

The contestants running TJ Lavin’s finale will be veterans Johnny Bananas, Cory, Tory, and Faysal, while the Survivor alliance including Chanelle, Chris, Michaela, and Desi will look to take home the grand prize after outlasting their fellow reality show competitors.

This season featured eighteen CBS cast members from CBS’s other hit reality TV series’– Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother — competing for $500,000.

The filming for the competition took place in Croatia.

All of the information you need to watch the season finale of The Challenge: USA 2 online for free can be seen below.

The Challenge USA 2 Finale Viewing Details

Season Premiere: Thursday, October 19

Time: 10:00 P.M. EST

Location: Croatia

Host: TJ Lavin

TV Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount+

How To Watch ‘The Challenge USA 2 Online

Looking to catch the latest episode of ‘The Challenge USA 2′? You can watch it all live online via Paramount+. You will need a log-in and password information. apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif;”>If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘The Challenge USA 2’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the latest episode of ‘The Challenge USA 2’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the Paramount+ app. The app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.