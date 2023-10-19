It’s time for another episode of Big Brother as the competition is reaching the most crucial stage. Jag is this week’s “secret” Head of Household and continued his competition run by also winning Power of Veto to hold virtually all of the power this week.

Jag initially nominated Blue and Felicia for nomination, with Blue as the expected target.

However, after a double veto twist that saw Jag and Blue both winning the Power of Veto, there was a change of plans. Blue took herself off of the block and Jag removed Felicia, which meant there would be two new nominees on eviction night.

On Thursday, October 19, Cory or America will be sent to the jury house marking the end of the “AmeriCory” showmance.

Big Brother 25 Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount+

How To Watch Big Brother 25 Online

Looking to catch the latest episode of season 25 of Big Brother? You can watch it all live online via Paramount+. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream Big Brother 25 On Mobile

Looking to watch the latest episode of season 25 of Big Brother on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the Paramount+ app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

