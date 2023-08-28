Disney+ New Releases, September 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of September 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

As you may expect, there will be plenty of new Marvel and Star Wars programming, along with the streaming release of The Little Mermaid starring Chloe Bailey.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in September 2023.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In September 2023

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in September 2023

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in September 2023

Arriving September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

Arriving September 6

9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid

I Am Groot (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Arriving September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—Disney+ Originals premiere

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Arriving September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney—Disney+ Originals premiere

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

Arriving September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion — Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving September 27

To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)

Arriving September 29

Marvel Studios Legends

Disney’s Launchpad (Season 2)