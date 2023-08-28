Disney+ New Releases, September 2023: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of September 2023 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
As you may expect, there will be plenty of new Marvel and Star Wars programming, along with the streaming release of The Little Mermaid starring Chloe Bailey.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in September 2023.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In September 2023
Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in September 2023
- Star Wars: Ahsoka
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in September 2023
Arriving September 5
- All Wet
- Trolley Troubles
Arriving September 6
- 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
- The Little Mermaid
- I Am Groot (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving September 8
- 2000s Greatest Tragedies
- The Barn Dance
- Bin Laden’s Hard Drive
- Bone Trouble
- George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview
- Merbabies
- Mickey’s Kangaroo
- Playful Pluto
- Pluto, Junior
Arriving September 13
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—Disney+ Originals premiere
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Arriving September 15
- Lang Lang Plays Disney—Disney+ Originals premiere
- Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka
Arriving September 20
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion — Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving September 27
- To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)
- Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)
Arriving September 29
- Marvel Studios Legends
- Disney’s Launchpad (Season 2)