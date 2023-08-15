Netflix is continuing to roll out the latest additions to the Untold series. The latest release to hit the streaming service is Untold: Hall of Shame.

Untold: Hall of Shame takes a look at one of the biggest steroid scandals in sports which centers around BALCO and Victor Conte in the Bay Area. The lab was linked to a number of star athletes including the likes of Barry Bonds, Marion Jones, and Jason Giambi.

Ultimately, BALCO came crashing down and Conte ended up in prison thanks to the hard work of IRS authorities.

Untold: Hall of Shame dropped on Tuesday, August 15 at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Other documentaries for Untold Vol. 3 focused on YouTube sensation turned boxing disrupter Jake Paul, the rise and fall of Johnny Manziel, and an upcoming documentary focused on “how legendarily ruthless football coach Urban Meyer turned the ragtag 2000s-era Florida Gators into a ferocious winning machine.”

So how can you tune in to the upcoming Untold, Vol 3 documentary?

You can check out all of the information you need to watch Untold: Hall of Shame below.

‘Untold: Hall of Shame’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “For 16 years it was said BALCO Laboratories, a supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, BALCO and Victor Conte became well-known for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records – Barry Bonds, Marion Jones, and Jason Giambi to name a few. The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates including Tim Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison – only being found guilty on 1 indictment, out of 42.”