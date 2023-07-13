Happy Holiday! Thursday, July 13 is National French Fry Day and McDonald’s is getting in on the fun.

Today, and today only, customers can treat themselves to a free order of french fries of any size. Considering a large fry will run you north of $4, it is quite the steal.

And the best part? No purchase is necessary.

To take advantage of the free order of fries, you simply need to download and log on to the McDonald’s app, click on deals, and add the order to your cart. Then, swing on over to your local McDonald’s and scoop up your order.

If you are unable to take advantage of the free order of fries on National French Fry Day, did you know that McDonald’s also has a “Free Fries Friday” deal on the app? As long as you place an order with a minimum of $1, you can get a free medium fry.

Happy feasting, everyone!