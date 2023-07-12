The highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries Quarterbacks from NFL Films and Omaha Productions has finally dropped.

On Wednesday, July 12, the docuseries hit the streaming platform to give fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the life and preparation of an NFL quarterback.

The 8-part series — which is executive produced by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning — follows Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota.

“Look — we’ve seen quarterbacks mic’d up for a game. We’ve certainly seen training camp. But we’ve never followed a quarterback throughout the entire season to see what he does Sunday night after a big win, after a brutal loss on a last-second field goal — what they do on Mondays and Tuesdays on their off days,” Hall of Fame quarterback and Quarterback executive producer Peyton Manning told Netflix.

“Are they hanging out? Are they playing golf? Are they in the weight room and watching film and grinding for that next game? Which is the answer, by the way, not to give it away. There is no golf in the season.”

You can check out all of the information you need about Quarterback can be seen below.

‘Quarterback’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season.”