Cinematic comic book fans already have high hopes for the third installment of Deadpool. It seems the character is a home run when you don’t tape his lips together. Ryan Reynolds has smashed his time of being the ‘Merc With A Mouth.’

However, how could the character grow even larger on the big screen?

The answer is simple; you bring in the Wolverine. Not just any Wolverine, the real Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has decided to reprise his role as the most popular mutant. A move that has only grown the excitement for the Deadpool sequel.

On Monday, Reynolds shared a behind-the-scenes look at the two in character. However, there was something slightly more awesome to Jackman’s look compared to Reynolds. Sorry, Ryan. The photo showed Jackman in none other than the iconic yellow and blue suit that Wolverine made famous during the incredibly popular X-Men cartoon series of the 1990s. The teaser has had the entire internet on fire all morning.

Check out the photo below.

First look at Wolverine and Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/VH8p17WqMP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Of course, Reynolds delivered a blurred photo, giving fans a slight arrhythmia, as they want to look at that bad boy in all its glory. However, it didn’t take the internet long to fix the resolution, giving everyone a clear, crisp look at their favorite superhero duo.

Reynolds has long pushed for a moment to share the screen with Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine. After Jackman’s last film as the character ‘Logan,’ the dream seemed all but dead for the two to have their moment.

However, it appears anything is possible in the great land of Hollywood.

If Reynolds is ever to read this, I would like for him to know that, for some reason, my editing app wanted me to put that Jackman has a better face instead of a costume. Don’t shoot me; I’m just the messenger. The film is set to be released sometime in 2024. But for now, we will hold on to this moment until we see Jackman donning the iconic helmet as well.

Any chance we can score that photo too? I mean, 2024 is a long time from now.